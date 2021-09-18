CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Hills Pharmacist Pleads to Health Care Fraud Conspiracy, Fraudulently Obtaining Controlled Substances and Misbranding Drugs

By Press Release
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PITTSBURGH, PA – A South Hills pharmacist pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of obtaining controlled substances by fraud, misbranding of drugs, and health care fraud conspiracy, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today. Timothy W. Forester, 46, of Venetia, PA pleaded guilty to three counts before...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Shore News Network

Cecil County Cocaine Supplier Sentenced to Seven Years in Federal Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances and Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine

Maryland – U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett sentenced Mark Williams, a/k/a Swanny, age 52, of Elkton, Maryland, to seven years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine. The sentence was announced...
ELKTON, MD
Shore News Network

Federal Jury Convicts Former Financial Representative Of Wire And Tax Fraud For A Half-Million Dollar Fraud Scheme

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A federal jury in Charlotte has convicted Sampson Pearson, 44, of Charlotte, of wire and tax fraud for defrauding his clients of more than half a million dollars, announced William T. Stetzer, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr. presided over the three-day trial which ended late yesterday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Shore News Network

Individual Pleads Guilty To Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine

MUSKOGEE, OKLAHOMA – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Jeffrey Eduardo Angel, 32, entered a guilty plea to one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, in violation of 21 United States Code Sections 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(A) and 2, punishable by a term of imprisonment of not less than 10 years to life, a fine of $10,000,000.00, or both, a mandatory term of supervised release of at least 5 years, and a special assessment in the amount of $100.00.
MUSKOGEE, OK
Shore News Network

Berkeley County man admits to role in firearms conspiracy

MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Detrick Lee Foston, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, has admitted to his role in a firearms trafficking conspiracy, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced. Foston, 25, pleaded guilty today to one count of “False Statement During Purchase of Firearms.” Foston admitted to making false statements...
MARTINSBURG, WV
Shore News Network

Hampshire County man admits to drug charge

MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Andrew Ross Hose, of Augusta, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced. Hose, 36, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Hose admitted to selling methamphetamine, also known as “ice,” in August 2020 in Hampshire County.
AUGUSTA, WV
Shore News Network

Three California Residents Charged With Conspiring To Defraud Unemployment Insurance Program

SAN FRANCISCO – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California filed a criminal complaint against Ratha Yin, Amanda Yin, and Steven Mavromatis charging the defendants with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud for their respective roles in a scheme to defraud the State of California by filing unemployment claims in the names of other people, announced Acting United States Attorney Stephanie Hinds and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Craig D. Fair.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Shore News Network

Tax preparer convicted of multiple counts of tax fraud for filing false tax returns

Seattle – A 58-year-old resident of Pacific, Washington, was convicted late yesterday in U.S. District Court in Seattle, of 14 counts of aiding and abetting the filing of false tax returns, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. Jean Mpouli worked for 25 years as an aviation inspector for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), while on the side he ran a tax preparation business with hundreds of clients, offering his services primarily to African immigrants. At the 3-day trial prosecutors showed how Mpouli falsely increased deductions for unreimbursed business expenses and educational expenses to boost his clients’ tax refunds. Mpouli took a percentage of the refund as his fee, so the higher the refund, the larger the fee. On his personal tax returns, Mpouli hid over $200,000 of revenue generated from his illegal side business. The jury deliberated less than two hours before returning the guilty verdicts.
SEATTLE, WA
Shore News Network

Marshall County man admits to drug charge

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – James M. Renforth, of Cameron, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced. Renforth, 35, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Renforth admitted to selling methamphetamine in April 2021 in Marshall County. Renforth faces...
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
Shore News Network

Three Brothers Charged in Multi-District Scheme to Defraud the United States Postal Service, UPS, and Citizens Bank

PHILADELPHIA – Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that brothers Zumar Dubose, age 32, of Atlantic City, NJ; Abdush Dubose, age 34, of Boynton Beach, FL; and Kariem Dubose, age 40, of Philadelphia, PA; were charged by Superseding Indictment on charges of mail fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The charges arose out of a scheme to defraud the United States Postal Service, United Parcel Service, and Citizens Bank of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Individual Pleads Guilty To Arson Of A Dwelling In Indian Country

MUSKOGEE, OKLAHOMA – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Dillion McClain, 32, entered a guilty plea to Arson of a Dwelling in Indian Country in violation of 18 United States Code Sections 81, 1151 and 1153, punishable by imprisonment for any term of years or for life and/or a fine of $250,000.00, a term of supervised release not more than 5 years, and a special assessment in the amount of $100.00.
MUSKOGEE, OK
Shore News Network

Charleston Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Charleston man pleaded guilty today to a federal gun crime. According to court documents and statements made in court, Shawn Le, 28, sold fentanyl, a .22 caliber revolver and 214 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition to a confidential informant working with law enforcement on February 19, 2021.
CHARLESTON, WV
Shore News Network

Beaver Falls Man Indicted on Cocaine Possession Charges

PITTSBURGH, PA – A resident of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of violating federal narcotics laws, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today. The two-count Indictment, returned on July 14 and unsealed today, named Jamar Kenya Turner, age...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Shore News Network

North Carolina Man Pleads Guilty to Trafficking Firearms

BOSTON – A North Carolina man pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to firearms trafficking. Gabriel Gispert-Poe, 24, of Hope Mills, N.C., pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock scheduled sentencing for Jan. 25, 2022. Gispert-Poe was charged on Aug. 6, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Minneapolis Man Sentenced to 19 Years in Prison for Fentanyl Trafficking

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Minneapolis man was sentenced today to 228 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release for trafficking thousands of fentanyl-laced pills. According to court documents, Lyndon Aukeem Swarn, a/k/a Lyndon Aukeem Wiggins, 36, trafficked large amounts of imitation oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl. In October 2019, law enforcement searched two properties associated with Swarn and seized more than 1,000 fentanyl-laced pills, 120 pounds of marijuana, three firearms, and $22,300 in cash. Law enforcement agents also raided Swarn’s farm in Ironwood, Michigan, and seized 300 pounds of marijuana, fentanyl-laced pills, Swarn’s passport, and more than $8,000 in cash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Shore News Network

Two Men Plead Guilty to Federal Firearm and Drug Trafficking Charges Stemming from Their Participation in a Winter Shootout at a New Orleans Hotel

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today, that CHRIS ROSS, age 20 from Slidell and TREJON HOWARD, age 20 from New Orleans pled guilty on September 22, 2021 to various firearm and drug charges. Their guilty pleas stem from participation in a December 28, 2020 shootout on the 15th floor of the Jung Hotel on Canal Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Shore News Network

Possession of Firearms and Drugs Lead to Time in Federal Prison for Two Louisiana Men

LAFAYETTE/SHREVEPORT, La. – Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced the resolution of two cases in the Western District of Louisiana today. Darius Kaleei Nelson, 29, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was sentenced by United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. to 58 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for illegal possession of a firearm. On November 30, 2018, law enforcement officers observed a video which was running over the internet of a female packaging and weighing marijuana. Their investigation determined that the location where the video was taken was a residence in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Officers traveled to the residence and made contact with the female on the video and asked if any narcotics were present in the residence. The female gave officers consent to search the residence and they found a plastic bag with approximately .75 pound of marijuana. The female’s boyfriend, later determined to be Darius Kaleei Nelson, was found upstairs in the bedroom. Nelson gave officers consent to search his bedroom and they found a suitcase containing approximately 8.7 pounds of marijuana. A Glock 9mm handgun and two magazines and a pistol drum magazine were found in the bedroom closet. Nelson originally gave officers a fictitious name, but officers were able to determine his true name and learned that Nelson was a convicted felon and in fact had an outstanding extradition warrant from California for a parole violation from an earlier conviction for second degree robbery in 2015. Nelson admitted the firearm was his and knew that as a convicted felon, he was prohibited from possessing it.
LOUISIANA STATE
Shore News Network

New York AG targets business that fired workers due to COVID-19

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced an agreement with FDR Services Corporation of New York (FDR Services Corp) — an industrial laundry facility in Hempstead, Long Island — that holds the company accountable for unlawfully firing seven workers and denying paid sick leave to others who took sick leave when they were ill with COVID-19. An investigation into FDR Services Corp found that the company violated several state and federal laws when it fired seven employees — most of whom are from immigrant communities — and failed to provide sick pay to those individuals, as well as to three others. This agreement stipulates the payment of $400,000 from FDR Services Corp, which will be distributed among the 10 affected workers for sick leave pay compensation and emotional distress. Additionally, FDR Services Corp will reinstate five employees who wish to return to the company and provide them with the benefits they received prior to their unlawful discharge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
