Justice Department Resolves Lawsuit Alleging Disability-Based Discrimination by Developer and Owners of Eight Senior Living Complexes in Five States

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Department of Labor filed an administrative complaint against ABM Janitorial Services following a compliance evaluation that alleged systemic racial discrimination against Black and a smaller number of white applicants for cleaning positions at their Baltimore and Alexandria locations, according to officials. “No one should be denied an opportunity to work based on race. The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs will vigorously enforce the law to ensure that companies doing business with the federal government meet their equal employment opportunity obligations,” said Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs Director Jenny R. Yang. The complaint, filed on Sept...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO