MOBILE, AL – A Mobile man was sentenced today to 10 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, Michael Lee Ammons, 51, made comments to coworkers in April 2021 threatening to “go postal” and “shoot up the place” at a trucking company in Mobile where he was employed. Federal agents responded to the business and detained Ammons, who admitted to making the threatening statements. During a later search of Ammons’s residence, agents recovered a .40-caliber pistol and .22-caliber long rifle bullets. Ammons admitted to possessing the pistol and the bullets. He also acknowledged that, as a convicted felon, he was not allowed to be in possession of a firearm or ammunition.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO