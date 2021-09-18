Des Moines Kum & Go Shooter Sentenced to Ten Years in Federal Prison
DES MOINES –On September 10, 2021, United States District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger sentenced Ceeron Tearrence Williams, age 29, formerly of Des Moines, to 120 months in prison for felon in possession of ammunition, announced Acting United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal. Williams was ordered to serve three years of supervised release to follow his prison term. Ten years in prison is the maximum term allowed by law for this conviction.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
