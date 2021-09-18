CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Jury convicts Lame Deer man of assault, firearms crimes after high-speed chase and shootout with federal officers

Cover picture for the article

BILLINGS — A federal jury convicted a Lame Deer man today of multiple assault and firearms crimes after he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation and was wounded in a shootout when he shot at officers, who returned fire, said Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson.

