Tallahassee Woman Arrested In Murder-For-Hire Plot

By Press Release
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Gretchen Buselli (a/k/a “Gretchen Yarbrough”), 47, of Tallahassee, Florida, was arrested yesterday on a charge of Use of Interstate Commerce Facility in the Commission of Murder-for-Hire. Jason R. Coody, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, announced the charge today after Buselli made her initial appearance in federal court in Tallahassee.

