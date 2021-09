Seattle – A 58-year-old resident of Pacific, Washington, was convicted late yesterday in U.S. District Court in Seattle, of 14 counts of aiding and abetting the filing of false tax returns, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. Jean Mpouli worked for 25 years as an aviation inspector for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), while on the side he ran a tax preparation business with hundreds of clients, offering his services primarily to African immigrants. At the 3-day trial prosecutors showed how Mpouli falsely increased deductions for unreimbursed business expenses and educational expenses to boost his clients’ tax refunds. Mpouli took a percentage of the refund as his fee, so the higher the refund, the larger the fee. On his personal tax returns, Mpouli hid over $200,000 of revenue generated from his illegal side business. The jury deliberated less than two hours before returning the guilty verdicts.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO