Saint Louis, MO

Federal charges filed against suspects in Gateway Arch grounds robbery

By Press Release
 6 days ago
ST. LOUIS – On September 16, 2021, federal charges were filed against Christopher Franklin and Kaniya Sloan. 19-year-old Christopher Franklin and 18-year-old Kaniya Sloan are accused of aiding and abetting a robbery on federal territorial jurisdiction and accessory after the fact of a robbery on federal territorial jurisdiction. According to...

#Gateway Arch#Slmpd#Iphone#The Federal Park Service#Sloan
