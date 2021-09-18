CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County Man Indicted on Drug and Gun Law Violations

By Press Release
 7 days ago
PITTSBURGH, PA – A resident of Boyers, Pennsylvania, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of violating federal narcotic and firearm laws, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today. The two-count Indictment, returned on September 14, and unsealed today, named Daniel Dellich, Jr.,...

