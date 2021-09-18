CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Associated Press

Georgia city offers $500 to employees who get vaccinated

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Another Georgia city is offering a cash incentive to encourage city employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The Brunswick City Commission on Wednesday narrowly approved a $500 bonus for employees who get inoculated, the Brunswick News reported. Those who have already received their vaccines are also eligible for the money.

City Manager Regina McDuffie said only 46% of all city employees are vaccinated, and there have been 15 cases of the virus among city staff in recent weeks.

The cities of Gainesville and Moultrie also offered $500 for employees to get vaccinated, and their vaccination rates for city staff are now 75%, McDuffie said.

“It’s a really good incentive,” she said. “It will get the attention of employees.”

The money will come from federal funding.

Two commissioners objected, but Mayor Cornell Harvey pointed out the high cost to the city’s health insurance program to cover a COVID diagnosis, according to the Brunswick News. He and another commissioner also noted the virus’ toll, saying they were seeing more funerals at city cemeteries.

“It’s a wellness check,” Harvey said. “Employees have a choice. They don’t have to participate.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NY preps for staff shortage with health care vaccine mandate

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday she is prepared to call in medically trained National Guard members and retirees to address potential staffing shortages caused by an approaching vaccine mandate for health care workers. Hochul released a plan to address what she called preventable staffing...
The Associated Press

States at disadvantage in race to recruit cybersecurity pros

CHICAGO (AP) — Austin Moody wanted to apply his cybersecurity skills in his home state of Michigan, teaming up with investigators for the State Police to analyze evidence and track down criminals. But the recent graduate set the idea aside after learning an unpaid internship was his only way into...
The Associated Press

The Latest: NY governor ready to use reservists in shortage

ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is prepared to call in medically trained National Guard members and retirees to address potential staffing shortages caused by an approaching vaccine mandate for health care workers. Hochul, a Democrat, released a plan Saturday to address what she called preventable...
The Associated Press

Black-owned Detroit companies get half of demolition funds

DETROIT (AP) — About half of the first demolition funds awarded following a bond proposal approved by Detroit voters have gone to Black-owned businesses based in the city. So far, the Detroit Demolition Department, which runs the city’s blight removal program, has awarded $70 million for the abatement and demolition of vacant houses and clearing out structures that will be secured for renovation and sale.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia#Vaccines#Vaccinations#Funerals#Public Health#Ap#The Brunswick News#Covid
The Associated Press

Maine AG considers suing over PCB, PFAS contamination

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s attorney general is seeking proposals from law firms willing to assist with potential legal claims over chemical contamination in the state. The state is considering legal claims over so-called PCBs and a separate class known as PFAS. Both chemicals have been used in industrial applications over the years. PCBs are a known carcinogen while PFAS are a possible carcinogen, officials said.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Beverage can company building new Indiana factory

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A beverage can company has started work on a new factory in eastern Indiana where it expects to produce about 3.6 billion cans a year. A groundbreaking ceremony was held this past week for the new aluminum can factory in Muncie that will be operated by Canpack, a subsidiary of the Polish company Giorgi Global. The factory is expected to ultimately employ about 340 people, according to the company.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

582K+
Followers
319K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy