CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Linden, NJ

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Opens First Restaurant in New Jersey

By Shore News Network
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LINDEN, NJ – Leading fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced today it has experienced significant development nationwide throughout the second and third quarters of 2021, including the opening of its first restaurants in New Jersey and Wisconsin. With these new locations, the rapidly-growing brand now has a presence in 34 states and is slated to continue expanding its footprint with a strong pipeline fueled by continued franchise development success. In addition to these milestone restaurant openings, Freddy’s has announced the recent signing of five development deals with new and existing franchisees to bring 30 units to key target markets across the U.S., including Texas, Louisiana, Indiana, North Dakota and the greater Chicagoland region.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Shipping Company Fined $2M in a Multi-District Case for Concealing Illegal Discharges of Oily Water into the Atlantic Ocean

WASHINGTON – Diana Wilhelmsen Management Limited (DWM), a Cyprus-based company that operates several commercial vessels, was sentenced today in federal court before U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca Beach Smith in Norfolk, Virginia, after pleading guilty to violations of the Act to Prevent Pollution from Ships that had occurred on the Motor Vessel (M/V) Protefs.
NORFOLK, VA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

51K+
Followers
15K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy