A West Los Angeles man pleaded guilty Tuesday to scamming more than $9 million in Covid relief funds. Andrew Marnell, 41, who lives in the city's Beverly Grove neighborhood, pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining the money, which the government said he used for gambling trips to Las Vegas, as well as to buy a Rolex and expensive cars and motorcycles. He pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of money laundering.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO