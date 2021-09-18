CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn Man Sentenced for Being a Felon in Possession of Ammunition

BOSTON – A Lynn man was sentenced today for illegally possessing ammunition as a previously convicted felon. Paul Votano, 38, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Mark L. Wolf to 78 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On May 13, 2021, Votano pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition.

