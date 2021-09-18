CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge to remain closed due to Ida

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Hurricane Ida’s strike on Louisiana left a path of destruction at Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge, which will remain closed until further notice as a result.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the refuge, in Jefferson Parish near Grand Isle, will reopen once it’s safe for the public to access the property.

The site sustained road damage and beach erosion based on visuals from aerial photos, a Wildlife and Fisheries official said earlier this week. The department’s staff plans to make a trip there Monday to gain more information about its condition.

The 1,145-acre (463 hectare) refuge features saltwater marsh, coastal dunes and beaches and is popular for fishing and bird watching.

