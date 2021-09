By Charlie De Mar, Dana Kozlov, and Adam Harrington CHICAGO (CBS) — Federal authorities on Thursday charged a woman with filing false tax returns and obtaining fraudulent COVID-19 stimulus payments using the identities of homicide victims in Chicago and beyond – some of them children. As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, the families of homicide victims and violence in Chicago were of course already grieving when they lost loved ones — only to be victimized all over again, this time financially. Katrina Pierce was charged with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. She has already served a prison sentence for a pattern...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO