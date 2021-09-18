Van Buren Man Sentenced to 30 Years for Sexual Assault of Minor
A Van Buren man was sentenced on Thursday to 30 years worth of jail time after one decade of special parole. He was arraigned with one count of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.Jeffrey Callen Gonzagowski Jr., 39, was accused of bringing a minor from Mt. Ida in Arkansas to Oklahoma with the intention of sexual intercourse. Gonzagowski was seized in December 2020. In March 2021, the accused pled guilty.southarkansassun.com
