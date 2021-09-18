CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Buren Man Sentenced to 30 Years for Sexual Assault of Minor

By Jess Tinao
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Van Buren man was sentenced on Thursday to 30 years worth of jail time after one decade of special parole. He was arraigned with one count of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.Jeffrey Callen Gonzagowski Jr., 39, was accused of bringing a minor from Mt. Ida in Arkansas to Oklahoma with the intention of sexual intercourse. Gonzagowski was seized in December 2020. In March 2021, the accused pled guilty.

