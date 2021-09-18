Get them while you can: Friday is last day to harvest scallops

All the news that fits, and more: Your first look at Sunshine State politics and policy news. Breaking overnight — “FDA approves Pfizer boosters for high-risk individuals, people 65 and up” via Axios — The approval comes just days after an FDA advisory panel recommended boosters for the two groups but overwhelmingly voted against the third shots for younger Americans. The approval also applies to people ages 18 to 64 “whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure” puts them at high risk for serious complications from the virus. The White House had hoped to begin administering boosters to many Pfizer recipients, including young Americans, this week. Several experts on the FDA advisory committee said last week that they hadn’t seen enough data to justify boosters for the general population. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will likely issue guidance on boosters after a key advisory panel votes Thursday on third doses.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO