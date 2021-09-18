CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get them while you can: Friday is last day to harvest scallops

By Kelly Hayes
floridapolitics.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet your last few dives in while you can ⁠— scallop season officially ends next Saturday. That’s right — the last day to recreationally harvest bay scallops is Friday, Sept. 24. Once these areas close, scallop harvest will not reopen until the 2022 season. Divers can collect scallops by hand,...

floridapolitics.com

