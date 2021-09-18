CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life is odd. Neighbors are odd.

 7 days ago

Anyway, this guy always walks by my peaceful place near this great pond where I live. He always goes by with his great dog and super peaceful. He has an ankle monitor on and I have noticed it for a few months. So this morning I asked him why he has had it and how much longer. He said, maybe he he will get life in jail. I heard his story and I am taking his side at this moment without knowing much. Here he is. Seemed cool to me. He has a cool dog.

