An international collaboration, led by a Yale astronomer, studied an exoplanet of similar size and mass to Jupiter with significantly higher surface temperatures. The planet, TOI-1518b, belongs to a category of gas giant exoplanets, commonly referred to as ultra-hot Jupiters, that are characterized by their high atmospheric temperatures and orbital proximity to their host stars. It was initially detected in late 2019 by the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or TESS, which has aided in the discovery of other exoplanets. Samuel Cabot GRD ’24, a graduate student in Yale’s Department of Astronomy, along with colleagues at other institutions, studied the exoplanet in detail after its initial detection with the help of Yale’s Extreme Precision Spectrometer, EXPRES, which peered into its atmosphere.

ASTRONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO