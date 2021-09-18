CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate bill to end ETF tax break is 'pretty unlikely to pass,' market analyst says

By Lizzy Gurdus, @lizzygurdus
CNBC
 6 days ago

One Senate Democrat's proposal to end a tax break for exchange-traded funds is "pretty unlikely to pass," ETF Trends chief investment officer and director of research Dave Nadig told CNBC's "ETF Edge" this week. "I think the chances are fairly low," Nadig said in a Monday interview. "It's easy to...

Financial Times

Senate bill could spell end to ETF tax advantage

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Exchange traded funds news. A proposal has been drafted to change the law eliminating exchange traded funds’ chief tax advantage in the US by levying taxes on in-kind redemptions. The bill, floated last week in the Senate...
Ron Wyden
