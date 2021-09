An earthquake that rattled homes and businesses across the Los Angeles area spurred a flurry of social media on Friday night. The quake measured 4.3 on the Richter scale, according to the U.S. Geological Survey page. It was measured 9.2 miles deep and centered in the Carson area. The quake was first reported as a magnitude 4.4, but was downgraded as more data came in. People across the Southland chimed in on the occurance. Most quakes pass with little notice, but this one seemed to wake up quite a few. Reports of shaking were felt in the San Fernando Valley, Antelope Valley, Ventura...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO