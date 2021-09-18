Mom charged in kids’ deaths found incompetent to stand trial

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore woman charged in the deaths of her 6-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son has been found incompetent to stand trial.

Jamerria Hall was charged with first-degree murder after the decomposing bodies of her children, Da’Neria Thomas and Davin Thomas Jr., were found in their Southwest Baltimore apartment last month.

Court records show that District Judge Jack Lesser found Hall incompetent to stand trial on Sept. 3, The Baltimore Sun reported. Her case was placed on an inactive docket until she’s found competent. Defendants who are found incompetent are usually committed to a state facility for treatment until they understand the nature of their court proceedings.

Hall’s public defender, Deborah Levi, sought a competency evaluation for her client last month, saying Hall couldn’t assist in her own defense.

In 2018, Hall was charged with arson and child endangerment after setting a fire in her mother’s home. Police wrote in charging documents that Hall dismantled the smoke detectors before setting the fire with her children inside. She pleaded guilty to first-degree arson and received a five-year sentence with all but one year suspended.

Hall filed for custody and was granted it when the children’s father didn’t respond to court proceedings, records show.