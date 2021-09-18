CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

My summer of cheap sunglasses (nothing to do w/ZZ Top).

tigernet.com
 7 days ago

Well dear Lungeites, summer officially ends next week. It has been a summer of ups and downs for APM, more than I expected at times, and the same ol' sh*t at others. But one constant throughout has been my experience of cheap sunglasses. Following is a tale of their acquisitions and a review of their quality and performance.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

The Best Running Sunglasses to Buy Now (and Why We Should All Be Wearing Them)

Spending time outdoor is one of the many benefits of running. But there are drawbacks; namely, too much sun exposure. UV rays – which are present even when it’s overcast outside – can wreak havoc on our eyes as well as our skin. Without the right protection, UV rays can cause eye diseases such as cataracts and increase the chances of developing eye cancer. Plus, squinting through harsh glare from cars, asphalt or snow is just plain uncomfortable while trying to log miles. For runners spending hours a week outdoors, the discomfort and risks posed by UV rays are even higher....
APPAREL
SPY

Our Favorite Sneaker Cleaning Kit Is On Sale for Just $16 Today!

Good news, sneakerheads. Our favorite shoe cleaning kit is currently on sale via Amazon Prime. Like most people, SPY editors have amassed quite the collection of white sneakers between us. And to keep white sneakers looking their best, you need to know how to clean them properly. The Jason Markk Cleaning Essentials Kit has been a longtime favorite of ours, and it’s proven to be a huge hit among SPY readers as well. While Jason Markk has a variety of shoe cleaning products available for sale, the Essentials Kit is especially popular (it’s also one of our favorite stocking stuffer ideas for...
SHOPPING
SPY

When You Gotta Workout in the Cold, You Need a Softshell Jacket

If you’re an avid hiker, runner, or biker, a men’s softshell jacket is part of your workout arsenal. Part activewear, part outerwear, the best softshell jackets keep you dry and warm regardless of the weather. Softshell jackets aren’t just for mild weather; you can use the best softshell jackets for snowshoeing, skiing, and cold weather hiking. They’re lighter than a hardshell jacket or parka, and softshell jackets are much more flexible due to the materials used to make them. Their flexibility allows them to easily layer over a fleece or sweater or under a parka. You’ll be extra warm when it’s...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheap Sunglasses#Apm#Cali#Shadyrays
SPY

The Best Shoe Racks You Need For Organizing Your Footwear

From resituating the way you place canned goods on your kitchen shelves to taking the time to place a lid on every rogue Tupperware tub in that one cabinet, good organization is key when it comes to feeling cozy and altogether in your own home. And in this equation, footwear is no exception. For this reason, investing in one of the best shoe racks is key when creating an organized home. If you’re anything like us, you’ve tried several ways over several years to organize footwear inside your home, and without much success. The floor of your closet doesn’t cut it...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
SPY

Fight the Cold and the Rain With One of The Best Camping Blankets

Camping gear is usually associated with outdoor adventures, hiking or weekends spent exploring nature. However, many of these items, such as camping blankets, are also extremely useful to have on hand in the trunk of your car or around the home. While some pieces of gear, such as compasses, maps and torches, can be replaced by these essential camping apps, we’re confident the best camping blankets will remain a handy necessity for years to come. Camping is extremely popular in the USA and having one of the best camping blankets in your armory of outdoor accessories is a must. It’s easy...
LIFESTYLE
AceShowbiz

ZZ Top Caution Fans About Selling of Unauthorized Dusty Hill Merchandise

Months after the 72-year-old bassist passed away in his sleep, his surviving bandmates issue a statement calling out 'bogus goods' being peddled as commemorative items. AceShowbiz - Members of ZZ Top have warned fans to avoid buying fake merchandise that's been released to "cash in" on the death of Dusty Hill. The 72-year-old bassist passed away in his sleep in July and now his bandmates have called out "bogus goods" being peddled as commemorative items.
ROCK MUSIC
Real Simple

These $20 Flannel Sheets Transformed My Bed Into a Cozy Paradise for Fall and Winter

We're always on the lookout for the best bedding on the market, whether that's cooling sheets for the summer or cozy flannel sheets for the colder months. Flannel sheets are a great option for fall and winter since they're warm yet still breathable, even for hot sleepers. We found a set at Target that starts at just $20 and comes in four gorgeous patterns you'll want to use all season long.
SHOPPING
KIXS FM 108

Victoria’s Top Line Dances (And How To Do ‘Em)

Don't know if you know this but this week is National Line Dance week! Yes! A week-long celebration of the songs that break the ice at a wedding or reunion that get people on the dance floor to take part in a group dance. Line Dance week is celebrated every second Monday in September and runs til Saturday. As a Mobile DJ for many years, I've done every event imaginable - weddings, reunions, birthday parties, Quinceaneras and even a funeral (don't ask). While I didn't play a line dance song at the funeral, at every other event a line dance was performed. I've been DJing so long I've seen a bunch come and go. I rarely play the Rolling Stones' "Harlem Shuffle" anymore, but in the mid 90's it was the go-to line dance. And, some really came and went fast...Mississippi Cha Cha anyone? How did it all start?
THEATER & DANCE
A Cup of Jo

My Anniversary Gift for Alex (Alex, Don’t Look!)

…including Negronis. Alex fell in love with the Italian cocktail on our honeymoon — and he’s had them a million times since. Thoughts? What gifts do you get for anniversaries? Do you follow the annual themes? Also, the brand has a bunch of other food and drink merch — check them out, they’re fun!
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Remington hydraluxe pro review: We tried the mist-releasing straightener that claims to be good for your hair

Many of us rely on hair straighteners to achieve salon-worthy locks, whether it’s a poker-straight style or beachy waves. But the promise of a sleek, smooth and glossy do often comes at a price: heat damage.While straighteners are undoubtedly seriously effective styling tools, the reason they work so well is the same reason they can cause so much harm – the high temperature of the plates temporarily resets the shape of your hair and, if you’re not careful, your tresses can be left feeling scorched, depleted of natural moisture, brittle and prone to breakage.Thankfully, technology has come a long way...
HAIR CARE
Apartment Therapy

This Is a Genius (and Potentially Cheap!) Way to Conceal Your TV

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. So you want a Samsung The Frame TV, but you don’t like the price tag. Join the club! I perpetually have it on my home wishlist, but the good news is you can still transform your flatscreen into a work of art… and for a fraction of the cost. Take a page out of designer Hollie Velten-Lattrell’s playbook, and use a textile to hide your high-tech television. All it takes some scissors, paint, fabric, and mounting hardware to do so.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy