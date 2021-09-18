My summer of cheap sunglasses (nothing to do w/ZZ Top).

Don't know if you know this but this week is National Line Dance week! Yes! A week-long celebration of the songs that break the ice at a wedding or reunion that get people on the dance floor to take part in a group dance. Line Dance week is celebrated every second Monday in September and runs til Saturday. As a Mobile DJ for many years, I've done every event imaginable - weddings, reunions, birthday parties, Quinceaneras and even a funeral (don't ask). While I didn't play a line dance song at the funeral, at every other event a line dance was performed. I've been DJing so long I've seen a bunch come and go. I rarely play the Rolling Stones' "Harlem Shuffle" anymore, but in the mid 90's it was the go-to line dance. And, some really came and went fast...Mississippi Cha Cha anyone? How did it all start?

