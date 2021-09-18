CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, SC

Crews near demolition of housing complex where gas killed 2

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Heavy equipment may soon begin tearing down an 80-year-old South Carolina public housing complex where two men died from carbon monoxide poisoning from a poorly maintained heater.

Scientists are conducting environmental tests on the land around Allen Benedict Court in Columbia. If those tests are OK, crews could begin tearing down buildings this month, the Columbia Housing Authority said.

The 400 residents of the housing project were never allowed back into their homes after the bodies of two men were discovered in their units and the neighborhood evacuated in January 2019.

Calvin Witherspoon Jr., 62, and Derrick Roper, 31, were found dead in separate units in the same building. Firefighters immediately checked all 244 homes in the complex and found unusually high gas level s in at least 65 units coming out of water heaters, stoves and other appliances.

After the inspections and testing, Columbia officials determined it would be better to just tear the complex down.

The Columbia Housing Authority was fined just under $11,000 last year after pleading guilty to 24 safety violations including broken smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and fire extinguishers as well as failing to do routine maintenance.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NTSB: Broadcasting only boat size led to fatal towboat crash

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A fatal head-on crash between barges pushed by two towboats in Louisiana was caused by inadequate communication and failure to broadcast their total sizes, the National Transportation Safety Board says. The RC Creppel overturned and sank after the collision with the Cooperative Spirit about 5:30 a.m....
The Associated Press

Black-owned Detroit companies get half of demolition funds

DETROIT (AP) — About half of the first demolition funds awarded following a bond proposal approved by Detroit voters have gone to Black-owned businesses based in the city. So far, the Detroit Demolition Department, which runs the city’s blight removal program, has awarded $70 million for the abatement and demolition of vacant houses and clearing out structures that will be secured for renovation and sale.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Accidents
State
South Carolina State
The Associated Press

Renovated Indiana hotel to reopen to 1st guests since 1970s

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana hotel that closed in the 1970s is set to check in its first guests in a half-century following a $23 million, years-long renovation. The nearly century-old Hotel Elkhart is scheduled for a Tuesday grand reopening as part of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection of hotels. The newly revamped nine-story building boasts 93 guest rooms, two restaurants, a ballroom, meeting space and a rooftop bar.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Beverage can company building new Indiana factory

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A beverage can company has started work on a new factory in eastern Indiana where it expects to produce about 3.6 billion cans a year. A groundbreaking ceremony was held this past week for the new aluminum can factory in Muncie that will be operated by Canpack, a subsidiary of the Polish company Giorgi Global. The factory is expected to ultimately employ about 340 people, according to the company.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Maine AG considers suing over PCB, PFAS contamination

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s attorney general is seeking proposals from law firms willing to assist with potential legal claims over chemical contamination in the state. The state is considering legal claims over so-called PCBs and a separate class known as PFAS. Both chemicals have been used in industrial applications over the years. PCBs are a known carcinogen while PFAS are a possible carcinogen, officials said.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

582K+
Followers
319K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy