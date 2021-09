A burrito chain restaurant in Georgia was forced to close after the entire staff quit, citing they all worked seven days a week for the past month. "Store is closed. Whole staff [h]as quit do to under pay an [sic] lack of appreciation. We have worked 7 days a week for the past month and barely any time off. We are so sorry and love you all! old Barbs family, out," a sign at the restaurant’s Macon location stated, which was posted to social media by local residents.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO