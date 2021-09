Junction City (2-1) hosts Centennial League foe Washburn Rural (3-0) in the inaugural game at the new Blue Jay Stadium. Pregame coverage begins at 6:30p.m. on 1420 AM and 107.9 FM KJCK with "Voice of the Blue Jays," Dewey Terrill and Color Analyst Brian Field on the call. Watch a live video stream of tonight's game here. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO