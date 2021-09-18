Metro Detroit weather: Sunnier, warmer and more comfortable Saturday afternoon
DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown. This is the final full weekend of summer 2021. Pre-sunrise raindrops are long gone. It continues to get brighter and warmer today. Humidity is dropping, and it will feel more comfortable by the hour. Tonight will be cool and mainly clear. Greater-than-average afternoon highs remain possible through early next week; up until the first day of Fall 2021.www.clickondetroit.com
