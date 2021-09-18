CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs vs. Ravens odds, line, spread: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 121-79 roll

Cover picture for the articleIt's a battle of AFC heavyweights in NFL Week 2 when the Baltimore Ravens host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Former league MVP quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson experienced different results in Week 1. Mahomes, who won the award in 2018, led Kansas City back from a 12-point halftime deficit in a 33-29 victory against the Browns. Jackson, the 2019 honoree, lost two fumbles that cost the Ravens the game in a 33-27 overtime loss to the Raiders on Monday Night Football.

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo says Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. is 'the ultimate game wrecker'

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance officially gets underway this Sunday. They’ll face a tough test in their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The rematch of last season’s divisional-round playoff classic will feature plenty of new faces on both teams. One key player who was missing in the Browns’ loss to Kansas City was star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is slated to make his return on Sunday.
Ravens Rookie Odafe Oweh Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In his second week in the NFL and only two games in with the Ravens, Odafe Oweh has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week. The honor comes after Oweh’s forced fumble and recovery in Sunday’s nail biter against the Kansas City Chiefs, which happened with only a minute and 13 seconds left in the game. Oweh, just the fourth Baltimore rookie to receive that recognition, recorded a total of three tackles against the Chiefs. The award puts Oweh in good company — he joins Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen, former safety Chad Williams and Hall of Famer Ray Lewis in earning that distinction. ODAFE OWEH WELCOME TO THE LEAGUE! NOW ON NBC! pic.twitter.com/6hDbrKClBX — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 20, 2021 AFC Defensive Player of the Week in his SECOND WEEK IN THE NFL 🔥 Congrats @JaysonOweh ‼️ pic.twitter.com/4wUMmq8ant — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 22, 2021
Lamar Jackson Misses Thursday’s Practice, Reports Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens QB Lamar Jackson missed practice Thursday, according to reports. Reports say that Jackson stated his “hip was sore from his flip into the end zone” during Sunday nights against the Kansas City Chiefs. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was not at practice. He said yesterday that his hip was sore after his flip into the end zone. Injury report will be released in a few hours. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) September 23, 2021 There are also other reports that he was out due to a “stomach bug.” Sources said Jackson should be fine for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. Lamar Jackson misses practice…fear factor 10.Reported by @jeffzrebiec to be a "stomach bug".What a relief (have fun with that). 🏈 @WJZ pic.twitter.com/23ZGYYFK1F — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) September 23, 2021 An injury report will be released soon to clarify the reason for his absence. Lamar Jackson missed Thursday's practice because he was sick. He is fine for Sunday's game at the Detroit Lions, a source said. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 23, 2021
The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
Lions Make Trade With Broncos

-ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - A person familiar with the deal says the Denver Broncos have traded speedy wide receiver Trinity Benson to the Detroit Lions in exchange for fifth- and seventh-round picks in the 2022 draft. The Lions also received a sixth-round pick in 2023 from the Broncos. Benson was a longshot from East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, who spent the last two years on Denver’s practice squad.
