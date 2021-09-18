CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Governor Kathy Hochul signs “Less is More” into law, prompting the release and avoiding the incarceration of technical parole violators

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a new law that will keep New York State residents out of jail for non-violent parole violations.

The law is called “Less is More” and focuses on eliminating the practice of locking people up for missing an appointment with a parole officer, forgetting to inform a parole officer of changing employment, being late for curfew, and other non-violent actions considered to be a violation of parole.

Starting in March, only people who were convicted of DWIs will go back to jail for consuming alcohol or drugs.

Shaun Whitaker, a member of the Katal Center for Equity, Health, and Justice, says it will help people on parole feel less fearful asking for help for substance abuse and stop unnecessary suffering.

5,000 people are in jail for technical, non-violent parole violations and could be released. Many wait up to 105 days before they have a hearing.

Hochul said she will also release 191 eligible people currently in Rikers, and Mayor Bill de Blasio will have the city releasing hundreds of individuals immediately.

In addition she is working to have eligible inmates transferred from Rikers to New York State Correctional Facilities.

Republicans feel that Democrats are focusing more on those who committed crimes than the victims of crimes.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Bill De Blasio
FingerLakes1.com

Law enforcement say there is lack of communication with “Less is More” and they were not aware of violent offenders being released

Local law enforcement are pushing back on the “Less is More” legislation, and asking to be given more information on who will be released and when. The legislation allows for incarcerated people in prison for technical parole violations to be released. Governor Kathy Hochul answered law officials, stating that the...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justice#Republicans#Democrats#Iphone
FingerLakes1.com

A new scam sends New York residents fraudulent letters pretending to be the Secretary of State

A new scam has come about in New York that attempts to gain personal information by claiming the recipient has money due to them. The New York State Department of State and the Division of Consumer Protection today warned New Yorkers of a fraudulent letter scheme. These illegitimate letters have the heading “Executive Letter of Guarantee” and claim that recipients are due to receive a large payment, supposedly being held by the Department of State, to settle debts relating to the sale of timeshares.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
FingerLakes1.com

New officers elected at the Seneca County Democratic Committee reorganization meeting

At its biennial reorganization meeting this week, the Seneca County Democratic Committee elected new officers. David Wood (Town of Ovid) stepped into the chair’s position held by Susan Ottenweller (Town of Fayette). After a career in the military and government, Wood retired to Ovid and became involved in community efforts including various planning boards, the STEPS program, and the formation of the Ovid Farmers’ Market. He is currently a Village of Ovid Trustee. He and his wife Marylinda also take every occasion to enjoy New York’s incredible outdoor recreational opportunities as often as possible.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy