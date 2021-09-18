CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 injured in shooting outside Brooklyn nightclub

By 1010 Wins Newsroomm, Carol D Auria
 6 days ago

The gunfire erupted shortly before 3:30 a.m. outside of the Island CZ Loung on Utica Avenue in East Flatbush, following a dispute among customers, according to police.

