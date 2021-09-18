CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Summer weather Sunday, changes ahead

By Kristen Kirchhaine
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4THxMB_0c0GD6iS00

Overnight skies will stay clear with lows falling to around 60 lakeside and low 50s well inland.

Sunday will be a great summer day, warm, sunny, and slightly humid. Highs will top out near 80 lakeside, but expect mid to upper 80s inland. Enjoy it while you can, a big cool down is on the way, and it could be a while before we see this summer-like weather return.

Monday the weather turns unsettled with the chance for rain and storms and breezy winds. It will be humid with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The chance for rain and a few storms continues Monday night into Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon a cold front will clear the area, bringing in much cooler and drier air. Highs only top out in the mid 60s.

Wednesday is the first day of fall, and right on cue, we have cooler temperatures; highs Wednesday will be in the mid 60s with some sunshine.

The forecast models diverge starting late week, with one model showing rain on Thursday, the other with dry conditions. Check back over the next few days for an update.

Check The Interactive Radar

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, humid
High: 80 Lakefront... 57 inland
Wind: S/SE 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers & t-storms, breezy and humid
High: 77

TUESDAY: Showers, chance storms, breezy
High: 64

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy
High: 65

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, chance showers
High: 65

Comments / 0

Related
Acushnet (MA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Acushnet

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Acushnet: Friday, September 24: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight; Saturday, September 25: Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Sunday, September 26: Chance of showers and thunderstorms
ACUSHNET, MA
KSNT

Cooler Saturday, Summer-like temperatures Sunday

A few rain chances will remain in the area through this evening as we keep an eye on a fairly weak cold front moving through the region. Some light showers are currently being observed near our northern counties and it looks like the front should continue to push those showers south towards I-70.
ENVIRONMENT
q13fox.com

Split weekend ahead; Saturday sun, Sunday rain

Seattle - Today and tomorrow will feel like summer, even though it's early fall. Expect sunny skies this afternoon and tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s. Normal this time of year is 69. Sunday, rain returns. And it will be about 10 degrees cooler, topping out in the mid...
SEATTLE, WA
Corydon (IN) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Corydon

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Corydon: Friday, September 24: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight; Saturday, September 25: Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Sunday, September 26: Sunny during the day; while mostly
CORYDON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bridgeton (MO) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Bridgeton

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bridgeton: Friday, September 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight; Saturday, September 25: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Sunday, September 26: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, September
BRIDGETON, MO
Pataskala (OH) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Pataskala

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Pataskala: Friday, September 24: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Saturday, September 25: Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight; Sunday, September 26: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear
PATASKALA, OH
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy