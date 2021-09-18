Summer weather Sunday, changes ahead

Overnight skies will stay clear with lows falling to around 60 lakeside and low 50s well inland.

Sunday will be a great summer day, warm, sunny, and slightly humid. Highs will top out near 80 lakeside, but expect mid to upper 80s inland. Enjoy it while you can, a big cool down is on the way, and it could be a while before we see this summer-like weather return.

Monday the weather turns unsettled with the chance for rain and storms and breezy winds. It will be humid with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The chance for rain and a few storms continues Monday night into Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon a cold front will clear the area, bringing in much cooler and drier air. Highs only top out in the mid 60s.

Wednesday is the first day of fall, and right on cue, we have cooler temperatures; highs Wednesday will be in the mid 60s with some sunshine.

The forecast models diverge starting late week, with one model showing rain on Thursday, the other with dry conditions. Check back over the next few days for an update.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, humid

High: 80 Lakefront... 57 inland

Wind: S/SE 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers & t-storms, breezy and humid

High: 77

TUESDAY: Showers, chance storms, breezy

High: 64

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 65

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, chance showers

High: 65

