Bristol, PA

Bristol Man Convicted of Third-Degree Murder

 6 days ago
DOYLESTOWN, PA — The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office announce that jury on Friday, September 17, 2021, found a 38-year-old man guilty of two counts of third-degree murder for a high-speed drunk driving crash in December 2019 that killed a man and woman and seriously injured two others on I-95 in Bristol Township.

