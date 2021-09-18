CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Raines Rolls In Renewed Rivalry At Jackson

By Andre Ellis
duvalsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMain Street- It’s no secret to anyone where many of the big time football players from Matthew Gilbert Middle School, and Spring Field Academy Middle School (formerly Kirby Smith) go to play high school football. For decades, many football players have opted for Moncrief (Raines) over Main Street (Jackson). Yet with the new hire of Coach Christopher Foy at Jackson, an influx of talent has stayed at the program as they boast several top players at skill positions. Jackson’s unquestionable leaders are junior linebacker Grayson Howard (247 #12 ranked 2023 linebacker in the country ) and senior quarterback Jalen Sonnier. Jackson would score first when quarterback Jalen Sonnier ran a 1-yard touchdown into the end zone to make the score 8-0.

www.duvalsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says Nick Saban Is Only Loyal To 1 Thing

Under Nick Saban, the Alabama football dynasty is in its second decade of existence, and showing no signs of slowing down. The Crimson Tide rolled over Miami on Saturday, winning 44-13 in Atlanta. The explosive offense we saw with Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa running the show seems to be in good hands with Bryce Young.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kareem Burke
kiwaradio.com

Nebraska Set To Renew Rivalry With Oklahoma

Nebraska coach Scott Frost grew up watching the rivalry with Oklahoma and played against the Sooners. On Saturday he leads the Huskers into Norman for their first meeting since 2010. It marks the 50th anniversary of the “Game of the Century” in which the top ranked Huskers edged the number-two...
NEBRASKA STATE
duvalsports.com

Will Brown Photo Gallery: Raines vs Jackson

Raines defeated Jackson 31-14 on Friday night. The Vikings improves to 2-1 and face Clear Water Academy at home next week. Jackson fell to 2-2 and face Riverside on the road. Check out the Will Brown photo gallery by Duval Sports below. Game Story: Raines Rolls In Renewed Rivalry At...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Football Players#American Football#Moncrief Lrb Raines#First Coast#Tigers
NBC Sports

Sammy Watkins: Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes definitely view it as a rivalry

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson said yesterday that Sunday night’s Chiefs-Ravens game is not about him and Patrick Mahomes. But a receiver who has caught passes from both quarterbacks says they both view themselves as rivals. Sammy Watkins, who was Mahomes’ teammate the last three years in Kansas City before signing...
NFL
Post-Bulletin

Winless Century, high-scoring Mayo renew rivalry

2021 records: Century 0-2 overall, 0-2 Big Southeast District; No. 9-ranked Mayo 2-0, 2-0. Last meeting: Mayo defeated Century 34-14 during the 2020 season, snapping Century's four-game win streak in the series. Last game: Century lost to Owatonna 16-14. Mayo defeated Northfield 49-22. Century notes: This will be the 10th...
HIGH SCHOOL
accesslocal.tv

Oak Ridge and Folsom Renew Long-Standing Football Rivalry on Game of the Week

The high school football season has reached Week-5; a crucial juncture punctuated as a greater measure of seriousness and intensity emerges with the start of league play. The centerpiece among the top pairings this week unfolds Friday evening when the #3 Oak Ridge Trojans and the #1 Folsom Bulldogs take center stage in a glittering marquee match-up of Sierra Foothill League rivals showcased on Access Sacramento‘s Hometown Sports Game of the Week.
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLO

Arkansas State to renew rivalry with Memphis

Arkansas State will renew one of its oldest non-conference rivalries on Saturday. The Red Wolves will be in front of the home crowd as Memphis makes the short trip to Jonesboro. A-State is currently 1-0 on the season. The Red Wolves started the year last week with a 19-point win...
ARKANSAS STATE
thenewshouse.com

A rivalry renewed: Rutgers spoils the Dome’s grand reopening

Orange fans flooded the renovated Dome concourses on Saturday to watch Syracuse football open its home schedule against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Their cheers quickly grew silent, though, as a blocked punt dealt Rutgers excellent field position early in the first quarter. The Scarlet Knights offense took the field for the first time with the ball marked inside SU’s red zone.
SYRACUSE, NY
fordcountyrecord.com

Purdue, Notre Dame renew shelved rivalry

SOUTH BEND — When Purdue takes on No. 12 Notre Dame on Saturday in South Bend, it’ll be the 87th meeting between the two in-state rivals. But they haven’t met in seven seasons after facing one another the previous 69 consecutive years (1946-2014). The two teams were set to meet last season before COVID-19 altered both team’s schedules.
NOTRE DAME, IN
KFOR

OU and Nebraska Renew Big Red Rivalry on Saturday

Oklahoma and Nebraska renew their storied rivalry this Saturday when the Sooners host the Huskers at 11:00 am on Owen Field. It’s been 11 years since they last played, a 23-20 OU win in the 2010 Big 12 Championship Game. It will be Nebraska’s first trip to Norman since 2008,...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy