Raines Rolls In Renewed Rivalry At Jackson

Main Street- It’s no secret to anyone where many of the big time football players from Matthew Gilbert Middle School, and Spring Field Academy Middle School (formerly Kirby Smith) go to play high school football. For decades, many football players have opted for Moncrief (Raines) over Main Street (Jackson). Yet with the new hire of Coach Christopher Foy at Jackson, an influx of talent has stayed at the program as they boast several top players at skill positions. Jackson’s unquestionable leaders are junior linebacker Grayson Howard (247 #12 ranked 2023 linebacker in the country ) and senior quarterback Jalen Sonnier. Jackson would score first when quarterback Jalen Sonnier ran a 1-yard touchdown into the end zone to make the score 8-0.