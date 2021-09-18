CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

WaPo-Schar School poll shows Virginia governor's race neck-and-neck

By Jordan Williams
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=020jWU_0c0GCafQ00

Virginia gubernatorial candidates Terry McAuliffe (D) and Glenn Youngkin (R) are neck-and-neck in the race for the governor's mansion, according to a Washington Post-Schar School poll released Friday.

The survey found that 50 percent of likely voters support McAuliffe, compared to 47 percent who support Youngkin.

Among registered voters, McAuliffe’s support drops slightly to 49 percent, compared to 43 percent for Youngkin.

The results among likely voters are within the poll's 4.5-point margin of error. When considering polling results among registered voters, McAuliffe's lead is just outside the survey's margin of error.

Early voting began on Friday in the gubernatorial election, kicking off the final stretch for the campaigns.

The candidates went head-to-head in a debate on Thursday, where the candidates sparred over varying topics like reproductive rights, the economy and the coronavirus pandemic. The candidates are expected to debate again on Sept. 28 at George Mason University.

The most recent polling results come after an Emerson College/Nexstar media poll released this month showed McAuliffe similarly leading Youngkin 49 percent to 45 percent.

Twenty-five percent of registered voters in Friday’s poll said the economy was the most important issue in their choice for governor. Another 17 percent said that the pandemic was the top issue, 14 percent said education was their's and 11 percent prioritized crime and public safety.

According to the poll, Youngkin barely led McAuliffe on crime and public safety among registered voters. Forty-two percent said they trusted the Republican businessman over McAuliffe. Forty percent said they trusted McAuliffe on the issue.

Youngkin also held a 42 percent to 41 percent edge over McAuliffe for trust in handling the economy.

However, more registered voters said they trusted McAuliffe over Youngkin on the pandemic by a 44 percent to 35 percent margin.

The poll surveyed a random sample of 987 adults in Virginia, including 907 registered voters and 728 likely voters from Sept. 7-13, 2021. It has a margin or error of +/- 4 percentage points among registered voters and 4.5 percentage points among likely voters.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily News-Record

Republicans Urge Early Voting As Polls Show Tight Governor's Race

Port Republic resident Tommy James stood outside the Rockingham County Administration Center on Friday waiting for Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin’s early voting rally to start. The 46-year-old former Rockingham County Sheriff’s employee beat Youngkin to the punch though — James already voted early for the northern Virginia businessman. “I...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Virginia Business

Youngkin has 5-point lead in UMW governor’s race poll

Race appears tight with GOP advantage in all 3 races. In the most recent round of dueling gubernatorial poll results, Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin has a five-point lead among likely voters against Democrat Terry McAuliffe, Virginia’s former governor seeking a second, nonconsecutive term, according to a University of Mary Washington statewide survey conducted earlier this month.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
City
Washington, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
deadlinedetroit.com

James Craig Slips in Poll Among Detroiters In 2022 Governor's Race

A new poll shows ex-Detroit Police Chief James Craig slipping 6 percent since July against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer among Detroiters, a group he hopes to capitalize on because of his ties to the city. The poll conducted by Target Insyght of Lansing after Craig announced his candidacy last week shows...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Economy#Election#Virginia Governor#Wapo Schar School#George Mason University#Emerson College Nexstar#Republican
TIME

Joe Biden Tries to Pass His Domestic Agenda As Crises Mount

This is not how Joe Biden wanted September to go. He expected to be barnstorming the country in the closing weeks of negotiations on his signature spending plan , pitching the expansion of health care benefits and child care provisions , and driving the momentum of those popular policies to the finish line.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS Denver

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert Introduces Articles Of Impeachment Against President Biden & Vice President Harris

(CBS4) – Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert announced on Friday, Sept. 24, she introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. She says the administration failed “to ensure the national security of the United States and its citizens” with regard to the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The congresswoman, a Republican representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, says she felt it her duty to introduce the articles due to what she describes as the president giving American-made weapons to and aiding enemies. She also accuses the administration of colluding with the Taliban. Lauren Boebert (credit: CBS) “And let me be...
COLORADO STATE
Florida Phoenix

Arizona ‘audit’ finds Biden won (by more votes) and no evidence of fraud

Quality Journalism for Critical Times After months of work and some $6 million spent, a so-called audit that Trump supporters claimed would show that the election had been stolen from the defeated president found that Joe Biden actually won Arizona by more votes than the official tally — and it found no conclusive evidence that the election had been influenced […] The post Arizona ‘audit’ finds Biden won (by more votes) and no evidence of fraud appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

343K+
Followers
38K+
Post
251M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy