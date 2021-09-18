Warm, Muggy Weekend…Cool, Fall Weather on the Way!

The first day of fall on Wednesday was cloudy, warm, and uncomfortably sticky. The second day of fall on Thursday was wet and windy, with a soaking 1 to 3 inches of rain. But it looks like the third attempt at some nice fall weather was the charm, with abundant sunshine, comfortably mild highs around 70 degrees, and refreshingly low humidity levels. And if you liked Friday's weather, you'll absolutely love what the first weekend of fall has in store. The sunny skies will remain, as will the comfortable air mass. Nighttime lows drop into the upper 40s and low 50s to complete that cool and crisp fall feel each night, while mostly sunny skies allow highs to bounce back to the low 70s each afternoon. The comfortable pattern stays with us all of next week, and while there may be a passing shower or two Monday or Tuesday, things look to remain mainly dry into the middle of next week. So despite the unsettled hiccups the first few days of the season, some quintessential early fall weather looks to stay with us for the foreseeable future.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 19 HOURS AGO