Warm, Muggy Weekend…Cool, Fall Weather on the Way!

By Jenna Petracci
WJBF.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of 9AM Saturday- This weekend will be warm and muggy, with slight chances of showers and storms. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s, and lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Dewpoints and humidity will remain high as moisture stays in the Southeast.

www.wjbf.com

