Superstar rapper Dr. Dre whose real name is Andre Young, welcomed nine children with 6 different women, including a daughter he has not publicly acknowledged. The founder and CEO of Beats by Dre is not short of heirs as he has welcomed nine kids throughout the years from various relationships. Although some of the kids enjoy being in the spotlight, others tend to keep a low profile and keep their matters private.

