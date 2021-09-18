CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The Silver Lining In Klay Thompson’s Achilles Injury Ahead Of Return

By Yahoo! Sports
warriorscentral.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKlay Thompson is nearing his highly-anticipated return for the Golden State Warriors this season. While it remains to be seen how much of the old Klay we'll see, most experts are optimistic that he'll still be able to play at a high level. The Warriors star suffered two consecutive injuries in a row, a torn ACL in 2019 and a torn Achilles' tendon in 2020, wiping out two entire seasons of his career.

www.warriorscentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
basketball-addict.com

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson get more help with latest Warriors addition

The Golden State Warriors aren’t done making changes in the crew. Now, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will get even more help for the upcoming season with the latest addition to the squad. The Warriors front office isn’t just focusing on the players’ roster but on the coaching staff as well. Following the recent changes […] The post Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson get more help with latest Warriors addition appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
NBC Sports

Klay Thompson making ‘good progress’ toward retrun but no official timeline

Unofficially, the Warriors are hoping to have Klay Thompson return to the court and look at least somewhat like his vintage self by Christmas. He is undoubtedly putting in the work and impressing people as he does it. Officially, there is no timeline, but he is making “good progress.”. The...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klay Thompson
FanSided

Golden State Warriors fanbase should temper expectations until Klay returns

Klay Thompson is coming off two season-ending injuries. When he struggles to find his footing upon his return to the court, one that’s projected to happen around Christmas time, fans shouldn’t be shocked. Tempering expectations for the Warriors’ five-time All-Star guard is a must. The Golden State Warriors will be...
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 most savage Klay Thompson moments, ranked

When the Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is healthy, he’s a dangerous man. He could light up the scoreboard when he gets hot and when he gets going, there is no stopping him. Now let’s get into ranking Thompson’s three most savage moments of his career. 3. Klay Thompson...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Lining#The Warriors#The Golden State Warriors#Acl
NBC Sports

How Klay's return benefited from order of major injuries

Klay Thompson hasn't played in an NBA game in over two years, as two major lower-body injuries have kept the sharpshooter off the floor since June 13, 2019. One medical expert, in speaking to USA Today, believes that the order in which Thompson's injuries occurred give him a better chance at recovery than it would be the other way around.
NBA
NBC Sports

JaVale believes Warriors will see 'old' Klay upon return

JaVale McGee was alongside Klay Thompson for several remarkable seasons with the Warriors, including helping bring two championships to the Bay Area. Thompson has missed the past two NBA seasons as he battles back from multiple lower-body injuries, but his former teammate believes the sharpshooter will be the same old star when he gets back on the court.
NBA
warriorscentral.com

What Version of Klay Thompson will the Warriors Get?

With Klay Thompson coming back from a torn ACL and a ruptured Achilles tendon, Warriors fans are hoping to see him in action near their Christmas game against the Phoenix Suns in this upcoming season. The real question that we have to ask ourselves is if Klay will be back to his old self and moving around at 100%? Klay Thompson averaged 13-18 points per game in the beginning of his career, and then as he played more minutes, he averaged around 21-23 points per game.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
basketball-addict.com

Warriors release update on Klay Thompson and James Wiseman’s status

On Monday, the Golden State Warriors released some pleasing updates on star shooting guard Klay Thompson and second-year center James Wiseman. Both players are out with injuries but are both making progress. Klay Thompson & James Wiseman injury updates: pic.twitter.com/fDWbQl3Zse — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) September 20, 2021 Wiseman’s injury late last season played a part […] The post Warriors release update on Klay Thompson and James Wiseman’s status appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
HoopsHype

Klay Thompson making "good progress", "on pace" for return this season

Nick Friedell: Warriors say Klay Thompson is making “good progress” in his Achilles rehab and is “on pace” for a return during the season. He will participate in various “controlled drills” in training camp. His return to full practices “will be determined at a later date.”. Source: Twitter @NickFriedell. What’s...
NBA
sacramentosun.com

Still no projected return date for Warriors star Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson's return to the court remains without an official target date. The Warriors released an update Monday on the progress of Thompson, who missed the last two seasons due to a torn left ACL and a torn right Achilles. Golden State opens training camp on Sept. 28. Warriors general...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

JaVale McGee Predicts How Klay Thompson Will Play Upon Return

When JaVale McGee got to play for the Golden State Warriors, he witnessed firsthand just how good of a player Klay Thompson is. The Warriors sharpshooter is already one of the best perimeter scorers to ever play the game of basketball, although unfortunately, he has been going through a plethora of injuries over the last few years. From ACL injuries to Achilles' tears, Thompson has been through a lot, and fans are eager to see him back on the court.
NBA
basketballnews.com

Klay Thompson (Achilles), James Wiseman (knee) on track to return

The Golden State Warriors released the following injury updates on Klay Thompson and James Wiseman:. "Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, who has missed the last two seasons due to a torn left ACL and a torn right Achilles, has made good progress during his rehabilitation over the course of the summer and is on pace to return for the 2021-22 season. The exact time for his return this season will be based on his continued progress. Thompson, who underwent surgery on his right Achilles on November 25, 2020, is expected to participate in various controlled drills during training camp. His return to full practices will be determined at a later date.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy