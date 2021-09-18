The Silver Lining In Klay Thompson’s Achilles Injury Ahead Of Return

With Klay Thompson coming back from a torn ACL and a ruptured Achilles tendon, Warriors fans are hoping to see him in action near their Christmas game against the Phoenix Suns in this upcoming season. The real question that we have to ask ourselves is if Klay will be back to his old self and moving around at 100%? Klay Thompson averaged 13-18 points per game in the beginning of his career, and then as he played more minutes, he averaged around 21-23 points per game.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO