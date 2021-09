Just want to go all out and equip yourself with everything you need for a long gaming session? Or maybe someone's birthday is coming up and you want an awesome gift for them? Grab this Razer Homerun gaming bundle that's down to just $99.99 for Costco members. That's a $70 discount off the bundle's regular price. And the savings are even bigger if you consider what it would be like to buy these items individually. Just look at what the four items are going for: the headset is $70, the mouse is $50, the keyboard is $75, and the mouse pad is $15. That's $210 worth of stuff that you're getting for less than $100 and many of those prices are sale prices. This is a great deal if it interests you.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO