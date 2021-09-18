CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junkyard Gem: 1985 Ford Mustang GT

By Murilee Martin
Autoblog
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you visit a big American self-service car graveyard these days, you'll find plenty of Ford Mustangs. Nearly all of those cars will be the 1994-2004 SN95s, with a few fifth-generation Mustangs plus a surprising number of 1974-1978 Mustang IIs. Pre-1974 Mustangs are exceedingly rare in the big, high-inventory-turnover yards nowadays, of course (though I do find one now and then), but the real surprise is how tough it is to find reasonably intact Fox Mustangs in such places. The Fox sold from the 1979 through 1993 model years and more than 2.5 million were built, but they remain very popular with enthusiasts and mostly get spared a date with The Crusher. Still, discarded Foxes appear from time to time; last month, I spotted a clean '86 Mustang LX with the 2.3-liter Pinto engine at a yard just north of downtown Denver, and that very same yard had today's Junkyard Gem a few rows away.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Top Speed

A One of a Kind 1967 Ford Mustang Custom Coupe Cruises Into Barrett Jackson

This is a no-expense-spared build unlike any other. This custom Mustang Coupe is rocking a retro style in a modern package. With subtle body mods such as metal-fabricated side scoops and trunk spoiler, along with a nipped and shaven front and rear painted bumpers, the gorgeous body has been finished with Agate Black pearl paint. The glossy tail panel and front grille components, as well as the paint-matched side scoop grilles and chrome highlights, lend subtly assertive tones and help define the car’s personality. The inclusion of LED lights in the front parking/turn, reverse, and taillights modernize the design and functioning of the vehicle while retaining its traditional appeal.
