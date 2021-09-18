Authorities also searching for Brian Laundrie, person of interest in Gabby Petito's disappearance

Authorities say the fiancé of missing Blue Point native Gabby Petito is now also missing.

North Port Police announced Saturday morning that federal and local law enforcement officers launched a search for Brian Laundrie in the vast Carlton Reserve. His family told police they believe he entered the preserve located in Venice, Florida earlier this week.

Gabby Petito's stepfather Jim Schmidt says he's stunned to learn his stepdaughter’s fiancée and a person of interest in her disappearance is now also missing.

In a statement released Friday night, Brian Laundrie's attorney said, "Be advised that the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie are currently unknown. The FBI is currently at the Laundrie residence removing property to assist in locating Brian. As of now the FBI is now looking for both Gabby and Brian."

Petito's family later released a statement through their attorney that said, “All of Gabby's family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding. Gabby is missing."

Protestors gathered outside the Laundrie family home Friday night to demand answers. At the same time, police were inside the house questioning Laundrie's parents.

After a week of silence, Laundrie's family requested to speak to police at the North Port, Florida home they share with their son, who had been traveling cross-country with his fiancée before she was reported missing earlier this month.

Florida police said once they arrived at the Laundrie’s home, his parents claimed they had not seen their son since Tuesday.

In the meantime, the Petito/Schmidt family is still trying to wrap their heads around the latest shocking twist in Gabby Petito's disappearance.

“We've been analyzing everything as much as we can and you know, your mind races in a million different directions when you're trying to put something like this together. We're just trying to get a full grasp on the situation,” says Schmidt.

Florida police say the investigation is now a multiple missing persons case.

Authorities emphasized that while Laundrie is a person of interest in Petito's disappearance, he is not a suspect.