CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Ryder Cup: Loro Piana is outfitting Team Europe, a collaboration with Pádraig Harrington

By Averee Dovsek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b4WdX_0c0GAv1r00
Loro Piana

Team Europe will be playing in uniforms from Loro Piana at the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. The collection was in collaboration with team captain Pádraig Harrington, who will be alongside the team through all of its official engagements in style, both on and off the course.

Loro Piana prides itself as a company on its attention to detail and investment into research in curating golf clothing. This collection is sophisticated in its forms, colors and wearability. The apparel features waterproof items for inclement weather and uses a three-layer technique in its fabric.

The outer layer is a Wind microfibre fabric, and the waterproof central membrane is a Storm System fabric, which is a treatment invented in 1994 to transform many types of fabrics into water and wind-resistant fabrics. All seams and zippers are thermal-sealed.

For knitwear, Loro Piana uses super-fine wool, which is lightweight and breathable. This year, the wool has been elasticized to complement the players’ swings and movements. Loro Piana’s pants come in a soft wool and silk combination. The polo shirts come in a technical, breathable jersey made to handle a variety of climates.

“As captain, I want the players to feel as comfortable as possible throughout the week of the Ryder Cup, and the Loro Piana clothing is a key part of that,” Harrington said.

We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Golfweek operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Ryder Cup: Meet the WIVES and GIRLFRIENDS of Team Europe

Every Sunday on the PGA Tour and the European Tour, a new winner is crowned and they are presented with a trophy and do a victory speech. However, the best moment of each win is when the winner celebrates their day with their partners and this is what it is all about.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Ryder Cup 2021: Should Ian Poulter REALLY be playing for Team Europe?

It was a proud moment to know that if I hole this putt, it might help our team be filled full of energy to go out on Sunday to win. These are the words Ian Poulter, Europe's Ryder Cup icon and talisman used to describe his famous putt on the Saturday at Medinah.
GOLF
Golf Channel

The significance of the numbers on Team Europe's Ryder Cup golf bags

Analytics have become an increasingly important part of the entire Ryder Cup process, but European captain Padraig Harrington is taking his numbers game to a new level – literally. Stitched on the golf bags of all 12 of Harrington’s players this week at Whistling Straits is a number. The digits...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Europe#Polo Shirts
The Independent

Steve Stricker looking to ‘contain’ European talisman Ian Poulter in pursuit of Ryder Cup glory

Steve Stricker admits he is the latest US Ryder Cup captain with no idea how to “contain” European talisman Ian Poulter.Poulter has been a central figure in the contest ever since winning four points in a losing cause on his second appearance in 2008 at Valhalla, where he beat Stricker 3 and 2 in the Sunday singles.The 45-year-old Englishman also won four points as he inspired the ‘Miracle at Medinah’ in 2012 and was given a wild card by European captain Padraig Harrington for this week’s contest at Whistling Straits despite being without a win since April 2018.“We just don’t...
GOLF
Yardbarker

Team Europe is Named for the Ryder Cup & Shane Lowry Makes the Cut

Shane Lowry makes the cut as Team Europe is named for the Ryder Cup, was he ever in doubt with Padraig Harrington being the captain? Great to see the Offaly man getting his first taste of the Ryder Cup experience. We can’t wait for the Ryder Cup now, with Team...
GOLF
nationalclubgolfer.com

Who are Team Europe's next five Ryder Cup captains?

There is a school of thought that we all talk about the Ryder Cup too much – it only happens once every two years, only two continents are involved, it’s 18 holes of match play, it’s only three days, it’s no more than an exhibition, it’s become a corporate bonanza, it’s too home-centric and it’s played at the wrong time of the year.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Ryder Cup 2021: Who is in Team Europe for tournament?

The Ryder Cup will get under way in Wisconsin, USA on 24 September after being delayed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.Team Europe are the current holders after they defeated America 17.5 points to 10.5 in 2018, and USA, led by Steve Stricker, will be determined to get a win on home turf.Europe’s captain Padraig Harrington is skippering the side launching their defence and he got to choose three wildcards to add to his team. The shock omission was Justin Rose, and Harrington has explained why he didn’t pick the Englishman.“It was incredibly difficult with JR. Clearly he was...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Ryder Cup 2021: The clubs Team Europe will use at Whistling Straits

The Europeans squad might be the underdogs, at least according to oddsmakers, but Team Europe will defend the Ryder Cup with a group of experienced players at Whistling Straits. The 2021 European Ryder Cup team enters the matches with an interesting mix of equipment: By the numbers, Titleist has the...
GOLF
todaysgolfer.co.uk

Tommy Fleetwood: "I fully expect Team Europe to win the Ryder Cup"

Tommy Fleetwood made one of the most successful Ryder Cup debuts ever in 2018, taking four points as Team Europe cruised to victory in Paris in 2018. Today’s Golfer’s Ryder Cup coverage is brought to you in association with Ping. Now the 30-year-old is preparing for his second Ryder Cup...
GOLF
KEYT

Europe’s Ryder Cup team gets motivational history lesson

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Europe usually excels at motivational videos during the Ryder Cup and this year is no exception. Captain Padraig Harrington has started his week with a short video reminding his 12 players how special it is to be wearing the European crest. The video points out only 164 players from Europe have played in the Ryder Cup since it began in 1927. Each player was assigned a number. Lee Westwood is the 118th player in European history. Sergio Garcia is No. 120. The Spaniard says it was a powerful video and a reminder why Europe respects the week so much.
GOLF
Pro Golf Weekly

43rd Ryder Cup Preview: Breaking Down Team Europe

The Europeans took the 2018 Ryder Cup title, of which they were considerable underdogs. It will be even tougher for them to grind out a victory this year, with the Ryder Cup being on American soil with Whistling Straits in Wisconsin hosting. This year pits two Ryder Cup rookie captains...
GOLF
New York Post

Team Europe goes heavy on the Ryder Cup charm to win over Wisconsin

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — This is precisely why it’s difficult to resist rooting for the European Ryder Cup team. Exhibit A was on display Wednesday morning on the first tee at Whistling Straits. The European players showed up wearing green, gold and white of the Green Bay Packers and donning those oversized foam cheeseheads, then tossing them into the stands to the fans.
WISCONSIN STATE
madcitysportszone.com

Team Europe trying to turn fan support in its favor at Ryder Cup

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — What better way for the Europeans to lure fans to their side at the Ryder Cup than by wearing Green Bay Packers colors and donning Cheesehead hats while they’re in Wisconsin?. Clad in white pullovers with green and yellow striping down the sides, the European players...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
71K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy