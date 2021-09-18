Ryder Cup: Loro Piana is outfitting Team Europe, a collaboration with Pádraig Harrington

Loro Piana

Team Europe will be playing in uniforms from Loro Piana at the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. The collection was in collaboration with team captain Pádraig Harrington, who will be alongside the team through all of its official engagements in style, both on and off the course.

Loro Piana prides itself as a company on its attention to detail and investment into research in curating golf clothing. This collection is sophisticated in its forms, colors and wearability. The apparel features waterproof items for inclement weather and uses a three-layer technique in its fabric.

The outer layer is a Wind microfibre fabric, and the waterproof central membrane is a Storm System fabric, which is a treatment invented in 1994 to transform many types of fabrics into water and wind-resistant fabrics. All seams and zippers are thermal-sealed.

For knitwear, Loro Piana uses super-fine wool, which is lightweight and breathable. This year, the wool has been elasticized to complement the players’ swings and movements. Loro Piana’s pants come in a soft wool and silk combination. The polo shirts come in a technical, breathable jersey made to handle a variety of climates.

“As captain, I want the players to feel as comfortable as possible throughout the week of the Ryder Cup, and the Loro Piana clothing is a key part of that,” Harrington said.

We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Golfweek operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.