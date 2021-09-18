CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Tom Girardi living at senior living facility amid health, legal woes

By Eileen Reslen
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer high-powered attorney Tom Girardi has moved out of his multimillion-dollar mansion in Los Angeles and into a senior living facility amid his mounting legal troubles. Girardi’s estranged wife, Erika Jayne, and the courts learned of the disbarred lawyer’s new home, the Belmont Village Senior Living facility in Burbank, Calif., through his brother, Robert Girardi, who filed docs Wednesday at the Los Angeles Superior Court of California, Page Six can confirm.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
City
Burbank, CA
Local
California Government
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Government
ABC News

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, 88, running for reelection

Iowa's senior Republican senator, Chuck Grassley, announced in an early morning tweet Friday that, at age 88, he will seek reelection in 2022. Grassley, who will be 89 by Election Day next year, is proud of his physical fitness, and not-so-subtly bragged about in a tweet announcing his run that showed him jogging before sunrise in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Robert Girardi
Person
Bethenny Frankel

Comments / 0

Community Policy