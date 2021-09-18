CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Phil Mickelson takes driver off deck from trees because why the hell not

By Joel Beall
Golf Digest
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell before that magical weekend in May, Phil Mickelson was beholden not so much to the competition but to a command known only to him. He wanted to win, wanted to compete, yes, but he would do so in a way others would only entertain if they were goofing around with friends or on the range. Phil had work to do, but he would have fun while he did it.

