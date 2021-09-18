CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Pentagon Admits Kabul Drone Strike Was “Horrible Mistake” That Killed 10 Civilians

By Daniel Politi
Slate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter insisting it had been a “righteous strike,” the Pentagon finally faced up to the facts and acknowledged that the last U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan before the withdrawal of American troops was a “horrible mistake” that killed 10 civilians, including as many as seven children. The admission came after news organizations, including the New York Times and Washington Post, had published reports casting doubt on the official version of events that claimed the Aug. 29 drone strike had stopped an imminent attack on the Kabul airport.

slate.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s Very Scary’: Minnesota Man Who Worked With U.S. Army Stuck In Afghanistan

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minnesota man stuck in Afghanistan is looking for help to get home. Qais was granted U.S. citizenship in 2020 after working with troops for seven years in his home country of Afghanistan. He went back to visit family and didn’t anticipate the country falling into the hands of the Taliban. Credit: CBS The evacuation of American citizens began on Aug. 15, and the next day, he and his wife welcomed a baby into the family. Qais says he tried desperately to get to the airport in Kabul to get his family to safety. “I was trying to make them understand that I...
MILITARY
AFP

Top US, Russian generals meet in Helsinki

The US and Russian military chiefs of staff met Wednesday in Helsinki for the first time in 20 months, amid  Washington's hopes for support to continue surveillance of extremists in Afghanistan. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley met with Chief of Russian General Staff General Valery Gerasimov, the first time since December 2019, Pentagon said in a statement. "The meeting was a continuation of talks aimed at improving military leadership communication between the two nations for the purposes of risk reduction and operational de-confliction," said Colonel Dave Butler, spokesperson for Milley. He gave no details, saying the two sides agreed to keep their conversation private.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
AFP

Blinken sees unity on Taliban after talks with Pakistan, China

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday he believed the world was united on pressing the Taliban after speaking with Pakistan, China and Russia, key players with Afghanistan's new rulers. Blinken met Thursday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly with his counterpart from Pakistan, the chief ally of the Taliban regime that was toppled by US troops in 2001, and held talks with ministers of the four other veto-wielding Security Council members including China and Russia on Wednesday evening. "I think there is very strong unity of approach and unity of purpose," Blinken told reporters. "The Taliban says that it seeks legitimacy, that it seeks support, from the international community. The relationship that it has with the international community is going to be defined by the actions it takes."
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Milley: US should explore more military talks with Russia

The U.S. should explore ways to expand its military contacts with the Russians potentially to include allowing observers from each country to watch the other's combat exercises, in a broad effort to increase transparency and reduce the risk of conflict, the top U.S. military officer said Thursday.Army Gen. Mark Milley chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff met in Finland for six hours Wednesday with his Russian counterpart, Gen. Valery Gerasimov chief of the Russian General Staff. Speaking to two reporters traveling with him back to the U.S., Milley said that military contacts between the...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Female Fort Bliss soldier assaulted by Afghan evacuees

A female Fort Bliss soldier was assaulted on Sunday by a group of male Afghanistan evacuees at Fort Bliss’s Doña Ana Range Complex in New Mexico, officials confirmed to American Military News. The incident was first reported by Pop Smoke Media on Friday. Fort Bliss public affairs director Lt. Col....
FORT BLISS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Kabul#Isis#Drone Strikes#American#The New York Times#Washington Post#Isis Khorasan#Afghans#U S Central Command
New York Post

The transformation of Kabul, one month after the Taliban takeover

KABUL, Afghanistan — At the outset, the capital appears as though it is almost coming back to life: wooden carts overstuffed with fruits for sale underneath the searing sunshine, beaten-down cars clogging the dusty streets, beggars reaching out to grab your arm from behind the blue burqa and the smells of fresh kebabs and diesel mixing into a strange yet familiar scent.
WORLD
erienewsnow.com

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

The AP Interview: Top Pakistan diplomat details Taliban plan

Be realistic. Show patience. Engage. And above all, don't isolate. Those are the pillars of an approach emerging in Pakistan to deal with the fledgling government that is suddenly running the country next door once again — Afghanistan s resurgent, often-volatile Taliban Pakistan's government is proposing that the international community develop a road map that leads to diplomatic recognition of the Taliban — with incentives if they fulfill its requirements — and then sit down face to face and talk it out with the militia's leaders.Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi outlined the idea Wednesday in an interview with...
WORLD
The Independent

Taliban face uphill battle in efforts to speak at UN meeting

The new rulers of Afghanistan have an uphill battle in their efforts to be recognized in time to address other world leaders at the United Nations this year. The Taliban are challenging the credentials of the ambassador from Afghanistan’s former government and asking to speak at the General Assembly’s high-level meeting of world leaders this week, according to a letter sent to the United Nations.The decision now rests with a U.N. committee that generally meets in November and will issue a ruling “in due course," the General Assembly's spokeswoman said Wednesday.U.N. officials are confronting this dilemma just over a...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Slate

Kabul Government Tells Most of Its Female Workers to Stay Home

Women who work in the Kabul city government must stay home, the interim mayor of Afghanistan’s capital said Sunday. The one exception is for women who cannot be replaced by men, including some members of the design and engineering departments and the attendants at public bathrooms for women. The Taliban “found it necessary to stop women from working for a while,” Hamdullah Namony, the interim Kabul mayor, said. “There are some areas that men can’t do it, we have to ask our female staff to fulfill their duties, there is no alternative for it.” Before the Taliban takeover of the country last month, a little less than one-third of the city’s 3,000 employees were women. It isn’t clear exactly how many are now being forced to stay home.
WORLD
The Independent

US, Pakistan face each other again on Afghanistan threats

The Taliban s takeover of Kabul has deepened the mutual distrust between the U.S. and Pakistan two putative allies who have tangled over Afghanistan But both sides still need each other.With the Biden administration looking for new ways to stop terrorist threats in Afghanistan, it will likely look again to Pakistan, which remains critical to U.S. intelligence and national security because of its proximity to Afghanistan and connections to the Taliban leaders now in charge.Over two decades of war, American officials accused Pakistan of playing a double game by promising to fight terrorism and cooperate with Washington...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

The Latest: Turkey says US failing to help Afghan refugees

The Latest on the UN General Assembly:__UNITED NATIONS — After two decades in Afghanistan the United States should do more to help the country’s refugees, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in remarks aired Wednesday.Turkey hosts the world’s largest refugee population – some 4 million, mostly Syrians – and has warned that it cannot accept any more arrivals from Afghanistan.“Right now, the U.S. is failing to meet its obligations. We have more than 300,000 Afghan refugees and we will no longer be able to afford to welcome any more Afghan refugees in Turkey,” Erdogan said in a preview of...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Taliban official: Strict punishment, executions will return

One of the founders of the Taliban and the chief enforcer of its harsh interpretation of Islamic law when they last ruled Afghanistan said the hard-line movement will once again carry out executions and amputations of hands, though perhaps not in public.In an interview with The Associated Press, Mullah Nooruddin Turabi dismissed outrage over the Taliban’s executions in the past, which sometimes took place in front of crowds at a stadium, and he warned the world against interfering with Afghanistan’s new rulers“Everyone criticized us for the punishments in the stadium, but we have never said anything about their laws...
AFGHANISTAN
Rebel Yell

Russia puts new S-500 defense systems into service

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov told reporters on Thursday that the advanced S-500 Prometey air defense system is now deployed among Russian troops after the completion of state tests. “State testing has just been completed and the first supplies for this complex have begun. This is not yet the full range required by Almaz-Antey Concern. The configurations of the complex have been discussed, ”said the deputy prime minister.
MILITARY
pbs.org

EU diplomat: Europe can deploy military without U.S., NATO

President Joe Biden spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron Wednesday for the first time since France erupted with anger over a new Indo-Pacific defense alliance between the United States, United Kingdom and Australia. Nick Schifrin looks at European-U.S. relations with Josep Borrell, the high representative for foreign affairs and security policy and vice president of the European Commission.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy