Pentagon Admits Kabul Drone Strike Was “Horrible Mistake” That Killed 10 Civilians

Women who work in the Kabul city government must stay home, the interim mayor of Afghanistan’s capital said Sunday. The one exception is for women who cannot be replaced by men, including some members of the design and engineering departments and the attendants at public bathrooms for women. The Taliban “found it necessary to stop women from working for a while,” Hamdullah Namony, the interim Kabul mayor, said. “There are some areas that men can’t do it, we have to ask our female staff to fulfill their duties, there is no alternative for it.” Before the Taliban takeover of the country last month, a little less than one-third of the city’s 3,000 employees were women. It isn’t clear exactly how many are now being forced to stay home.

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO