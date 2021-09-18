Pentagon Admits Kabul Drone Strike Was “Horrible Mistake” That Killed 10 Civilians
After insisting it had been a “righteous strike,” the Pentagon finally faced up to the facts and acknowledged that the last U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan before the withdrawal of American troops was a “horrible mistake” that killed 10 civilians, including as many as seven children. The admission came after news organizations, including the New York Times and Washington Post, had published reports casting doubt on the official version of events that claimed the Aug. 29 drone strike had stopped an imminent attack on the Kabul airport.slate.com
