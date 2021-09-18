CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Marlon Humphrey: Ravens Need to 'Show That We Belong on the Field' With Chiefs

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wp5KU_0c0GAf9T00

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is tired of losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City has beaten Baltimore in each of the past three seasons and the teams play again Sunday night.

Humphrey believes that the Ravens need to show they can play with the defending AFC champions.

“The Chiefs have definitely had our number the past couple of years," Humphrey said. "And I guess the way you go about changing it is just addressing it how it is, looking at it head-on and going into the game just trying to beat them. I know coming off of a loss, we’re not really … Last week is kind of over. The good thing about a short week is you don’t really have time to dwell on the negatives; you’ve got to move on with the positives.

"So, I think it’s a great opportunity for us, for this club to really go out there Sunday night and show that we belong on the field with them. I don’t know if we’ve played them every year since I’ve been here – I think it has been every year – and they’ve kind of been up on us. So, it’s a great opportunity for us, [and] I’m really excited.”

Kansas City has scored more than 30 points in two of the last three meetings.

Last season, the Chiefs ran the Ravens off the field and opened up a 17-point halftime en route to a 34-20 victory. Kansas City snapped Baltimore’s 14-game winning streak in regular-season play.

Over the past three games against the Ravens. Mahomes has been completely dominant, throwing for 1,136 yards with nine touchdowns and just one interception (116.2 rating).

Humphrey contends the Ravens simply need to slow Kansas City's offense, which has the ability to strike quickly. Mahomes has several downfield weapons at disposal, including wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman and tight end Travis Kelce.

When you look at the teams that beat the Chiefs, there are a lot of plays that the Chiefs get away with that should be made, [and] the teams that beat them just make those plays. When it’s like, ‘Oh, the Chiefs made this crazy play,’ and they make so many big, crazy plays, but the biggest thing is you’ve got to tackle their skill and make the plays you’re supposed to make.”

Humphrey contends the Ravens don't need to dramatically change their game plan. They just need to get back to playing winning football.

The Ravens are looking to avoid falling 0-2 for the first time since 2015. Baltimore finished 5-11 that season.

"We don’t really play them any differently, besides based off what they do offensively," Humphrey said. "But as far as mindset, we’re going to play ‘Ravens football,’ and that’s what we think is the key to winning.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Marlon Humphrey Regrets Hit On Raiders Wide Receiver

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey made it clear he regrets the hit he put on Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow Monday night. On the play in question, Humphrey blasted Renfrow away from the ball, flattening the third-year receiver. No penalty was called, but the hit clearly seemed gratuitous.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo says Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. is 'the ultimate game wrecker'

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance officially gets underway this Sunday. They’ll face a tough test in their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The rematch of last season’s divisional-round playoff classic will feature plenty of new faces on both teams. One key player who was missing in the Browns’ loss to Kansas City was star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is slated to make his return on Sunday.
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens Need to Regroup Quickly With Chiefs Matchup Looming

OWINGS MILLS, — The Ravens don't have a lot of time to lament their loss against the Las Vegas Raiders with another prime-time game against the Kansas City Chiefs looming in Week 2. Kansas City has beaten Baltimore in each of the past three seasons. The Chiefs had a come-from-behind...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#We Belong#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Afc
RavenCountry

Ravens Need to Adjust to Injuries ... Quickly

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — No other team in the NFL has been hit harder with injuries than the Ravens. The team has placed eight players on injured reserve in the last three weeks. That close to $30 million worth of players who are out of the season and account for a total of 206 career starts.
NFL
chatsports.com

Ravens vs. Chiefs final recap: Slaying the Dragon

The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs exchanged highlight-reel plays in a high-scoring affair, with the game ending in a Ravens’ victory. Final score: 36-35. The Ravens received the opening kickoff and the first series concluded with back-to-back heartbreakers. First, quarterback Lamar Jackson overthrew wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who gained a step over the Chiefs’ defenders and may have scored had the ball been more accurate. Then, Jackson was intercepted by Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, who returned to practice this week. Mathieu returned the interception for a touchdown.
NFL
ArrowheadReport

Is Chiefs vs. Ravens a Real Rivalry? Not Quite

On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens will play each other for the fourth time in four years. The expectations over the past few seasons have been high for both teams and they are led by some of the league's brightest young stars in quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
RavenCountry

Ravens Report Card Vs. Chiefs

BALTIMORE — The Ravens improved to 1-1 on the season with a spirited 36-35 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. Here's their report card. Quarterback — Lamar Jackson put on quite a show again and had one of the best games of his career. Jackson threw two interceptions, including a pick-six to Tyrann Mathieu on the game's first possession. Jackson more than made up for those miscues and put the Ravens on his back again. He completed 18 of 26 passes for 239 yards with a touchdown. Jackson also ran for 107 yards with two scores. On a 4th and 1 with a minute left, Jackson ran for the game-winning first down. It was an unbelievable performance. Grade A.
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens-Raiders: What We Learned

The Ravens dropped their first regular-season opener since 2015 with a 33-27 overtime loss to the Raiders. Lamar Jackson was able to make plays despite being under constant pressure. He started strongly but missed five consecutive throws in the middle of the game as the Raiders defenders ran through the tackles. Jackson had two critical fumbles in the fourth quarter and overtime that helped the Raiders win the game. Jackson completed 19 of 30 pass attempts for 235 yards with a touchdown. He also ran 12 times for 86 yards, including a 28-yard scamper late in the fourth quarter that allowed the Ravens to take a late lead. Jackson is going to have to be mobile if the offensive line doesn't improve.
NFL
foxbaltimore.com

Ravens Look To Solve Chiefs Dilemma

The NFL loves to match up the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens. Even though they're in different divisions, the two teams have played four times since 2015, including the last three seasons in a row. The series has not been kind to the Ravens. They have lost the...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Chiefs

Chiefs 34, Ravens 24 “[Patrick] Mahomes, [Tyreek] Hill and [Travis] Kelce are almost impossible to contain under the best of circumstances. These aren’t the best of circumstances for the Ravens, who are coming off a series of devastating injuries, a stunning Week 1 loss and a short week of preparation.”
NFL
thelines.com

Chiefs Vs. Ravens Betting Odds

A high temperature of 77 degrees Fahrenheit, with clear sky and 5 mph winds, are the expected conditions at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday (as of 3:15 AM on September 15). Chiefs Offense Vs. Ravens Defense (2020) Chiefs Offense Stats (Rank) Ravens Defense. 29.6 (6) Points/Gm 18.9 (2) 0.45 (7)...
NFL
audacy.com

Brinson: Ravens need 'superhuman' play from Lamar Jackson to beat Chiefs

Since 2007, only 12 NFL teams that started the season with an 0-2 record have made the playoffs, out of possible 119. Consider this a kiss of death, even though the league implemented a new 14-team playoff format in 2020. And so the pressure is on the Baltimore Ravens, which...
NFL
NBC Sports

Marlon Humphrey had an interception last night, but he didn’t realize it

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey could have had an interception on Monday night. He should have had an interception on Monday night. The play happened with 25 seconds left in the first quarter. The Raiders had the ball, third and 10 from their own 28. Quarterback Derek Carr threw a pass to tight end Darren Waller. The ball arrived at the 40. Humphrey prevented the reception.
NFL
on3.com

WATCH: Marlon Humphrey admits to teaching Nick Saban about ‘deez nuts’

It has been well established that Alabama head coach Nick Saban loves a good “deez nuts” joke. The joke resurfaced this week after Alabama safety Jordan Battle told the media that Saban had returned to his old ways, telling him to “touch deez” and “suck on deez” throughout practice. Former...
NFL
chatsports.com

Ravens vs. Chiefs: Key matchups

Following a gut-wrenching loss in overtime to the Raiders to start the season, the Ravens must now return home to face the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Riddled with injuries and on a short week, Baltimore still has to step up and face their kryptonite in front of the entire world.
NFL
blackchronicle.com

LOOK: Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey unknowingly records an interception against the Raiders

The Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders are taking part in the first “Monday Night Football” matchup of the year. Not only are the players on these two teams getting their first taste of regular-season football in 2021, but the referees are as well — as evidenced by this bizarre missed interception call in the first quarter.
NFL
RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
300
Followers
563
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

RavenCountry is a FanNation channel covering the Baltimore Ravens

Comments / 0

Community Policy