CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Got Real on Instagram About Their Relationship

By Aimée Lutkin
Elle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker aren't always “on” and they want you to know it. The couple shared a behind the scenes look at what their relationship is like when the cameras are off—or at least other people's cameras. On Friday, Kardashian shared an Instagram post of “Instagram vs. Reality”...

www.elle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughters Alabama and Penelope Bond as Parents’ Romance Stays Strong

Family ties. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughters seem to be bonding as their relationship continues. The 45-year-old rocker’s daughter, Alabama Barker, 15, shared a TikTok video on Friday, September 10, that showed Penelope Disick, 9, smiling as she bopped around, dancing to the PinkPantheress song “Pain.”. Alabama has shown...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Hello Magazine

Kourtney Kardashian divides fans after dyeing daughter Penelope's hair red

Kourtney Kardashian has given her daughter Penelope, nine, a dramatic makeover – and proudly showed it off on Instagram, on Thursday. The mother-of-three shared a picture of her daughter stood in her living room whilst showcasing her new rockstar hair and wearing a Demon Slayer oversized T-shirt. WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian's...
BEAUTY & FASHION
newsbrig.com

Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian Lock Lips Under The Eiffel Tower In New Pics After Scott Disick Trashed Their PDA!

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are not letting the drama with Scott Disick and Younes Bendjima get to them!. In case you somehow missed it, the 28-year-old model, who had an on-again-off-again relationship with Kourt from 2016 to 2018, shared a super shady direct message from her other ex-boyfriend Scott, who allegedly said along with a snapshot of Kravis kissing on a boat:
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker’s Kids: Meet His 3 Great Children He Coparents With Ex, Shanna Moakler

Travis Barker isn’t just one of the most celebrated drummers in music today: he’s also a doting dad of three amazing kids. Find out all about them. At first glance, Travis Barker – with his shaved head, skin covered in tattoos, piercings, and never-ending disinterested stare – doesn’t conjure the idea of “father figure.” Yet, the blink-182 drummer (and the person PEOPLE magazine once dubbed “the godfather of punk rock”) is a devoted dad of three. Ironically, the man who beat the skins on “Stay Together For The Kids,” off of blink’s Take Off Your Pants And Jacket album, shared two children with his ex-wife, Miss USA 1995 Shanna Moakler. The two reportedly began dating in 2002, wed in 2004, and finalized their divorce in 2008. In that span of time, they welcomed two children into the world: son Landon and daughter Alabama.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Bora Bora#Italy#Nylon
Hollywood Life

Addison Rae Reveals If She Believes Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Are ‘Destined’ To Be Together

While on ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ Addison Rae did not mince words when asked about her pal Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. Addison Rae is not on Team Scott Disick, sorry. The TikTok star, 20, appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, Sept. 9 and dished about her friendship with Kourtney Kardashian. When asked by host Andy Cohen if she believes that her pal and her ex Scott are “destined to be together,” Addison answered with a blunt “no.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Amelia Hamlin shades boyfriend Scott Disick following leaked DMs drama

It seems like Amelia Hamlin has had about enough of being subtle following the drama with her boyfriend Scott Disick and those leaked DMs about his ex Kourtney Kardashian. Taking to Instagram Stories over the weekend, Amelia shared a picture of herself wearing a t shirt with a slogan that seems to be very directly about boyfriend Scott.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Amelia Hamlin Just Weighed In On The Scott Disick And Travis Barker Drama

All is fair in love ... and social media wars, right? Well, not according to Amelia Hamlin, who is hoping to spread kindness amid drama between boyfriend Scott Disick and Travis Barker. Despite Disick giving his "blessing" for ex Kourtney Kardashian to date whoever makes her happy (not that she needs his permission), his views have recently backflipped.
CELEBRITIES
centralrecorder.com

Kanye West Donda Release And Cheating on Kim Kardashian Exposed!

As the current status of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage seems to be in limbo, at least to the public, West’s alleged infidelity throughout their 7-year marriage is coming to light. Per The Blast, a source close to the former couple has come forward and is alleging that the rapper cheated on the SKIMS founder with a musical peer. “Kanye cheated on Kim with an A-list singer,” The source claims. “At the time it happened, Kanye was mainly living in his bachelor pad in Hollywood because it was closer to his studio and he wasn’t going to go home to Kim and newborn baby when he’d been partying late in the studio.” According to the source, the affair took place shortly after Kardashian gave birth to their second child Saint.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy