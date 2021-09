The state’s ban on mask mandates in schools has been turned back, but the Clear Lake School District will continue to not require masks in local schools. Superintendent Doug Gee issued a statement to parents via social media last week regarding the federal court granting a motion for a temporary restraining order that blocked the Governor and the Iowa Department of Education from enforcing the state’s ban on mask mandates in schools (HF 847). The action gives Iowa school districts the opportunity to locally make decisions on mask mandates.

CLEAR LAKE, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO