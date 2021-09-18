Governor Kathy Hochul signs “Less is More” into law, prompting the release and avoiding the incarceration of technical parole violators
Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a new law that will keep New York State residents out of jail for non-violent parole violations. The law is called “Less is More” and focuses on eliminating the practice of locking people up for missing an appointment with a parole officer, forgetting to inform a parole officer of changing employment, being late for curfew, and other non-violent actions considered to be a violation of parole.www.fingerlakes1.com
