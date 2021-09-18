CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Five myths about personality tests

By Merve Emre
Anchorage Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmre, an associate professor of English at Oxford University, is the author of “The Personality Brokers.”. In its earliest use in the 13th century, “personality” referred to the quality, character or fact of being human. By the 18th century, the word pointed to the traits that made a person a distinctive individual. The 19th and 20th centuries saw the rise of systems designed for the mass classification of human beings, including personality tests. Today, these tests are more beloved and far-reaching than ever, especially on websites like BuzzFeed and Facebook. These tools and typologies are based on powerful, enduring myths about what personality is and how we can measure it. Here are five.

