UK Government to attempts to simplify inbound travel into the United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson conceded Wednesday that a post-Brexit trade deal with the U.S. was not imminent as he revealed that the decades-long U.S. ban on the import of British lamb would be lifted.A day after President Joe Biden downplayed the prospect of a trade deal by not pushing back on a suggestion that Britain was at the back of the line, Johnson said British farmers, notably those in Wales, would once again be able to export lamb to the U.S.“I can tell you today that what we’re going to get from the United States now is a...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO